Disneyland Ticket Price Rises 8% Ahead of 'Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge' Attraction Opening

Star Wars fans powering up their lightsabers in anticipation of the new Disneyland expansion are going to have to launch a daring raid on their piggy banks, following Disney’s decision to increase entrance prices.

Effective since Sunday, a value ticket for off-peak days costs $104, with regular day tickets starting at $129, and peak-demand tickets starting at $149. The least expensive day pass for Disney World in Orlando is now $109.

Overall, ticket prices increased an average of 8%, the Orange County Register reports, and since 2000, the price of admission to Disneyland has more than tripled. Daily parking will increase by 25% to $25. Disney raised ticket prices at its parks twice in 2018.

That’s good for the bottom line: Disney reported strong growth for its resorts business in 2018, thanks to higher visitor volume and spending. Revenue was up 10% to $20.3 billion from 2017, and segment operating income was up 18% to $4.5 billion.

Disneyland has been experimenting with ticket pricing to spread attendance from peak periods to slower times of the year. “We continue to provide our guests with a variety of ticket offerings to meet their needs, while helping us to spread visitation, better manage demand and deliver a great experience,” Disneyland spokesperson Liz Jaeger told the OC Register.

The “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” experiences are set to open in June in Disneyland and in late fall at Disney World. The 14-acre Disneyland addition will include a Millennium Falcon ride and a cantina with alcoholic beverages