Contagion. After disclosing its own China problem, Apple saw its stock price drop 10% on Thursday. Wall Street analysts, who had largely missed the problem in advance, had a lot to say afterwards. New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu, the one person who slapped a “sell” rating on Apple shares months ago, raised his rating to “neutral,” however. The Apple drop hit other tech stocks, too, as Microsoft shares fell 4%, while Facebook, Google, and Amazon each lost 3%.

I Am Legend. The life sciences unit of Alphabet, Verily, raised $1 billion in private capital from investors led by Silver Lake. Silver Lake managing partner Egon Durban and Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat are joining Verily’s board. In other VC news, location-based game developer Niantic raised $190 million, according to a securities filing. Maker of the hit game Pokemon Go, Niantic is working on Harry Potter: Wizards Unite as its next big release.

Carriers. A lawsuit by the Los Angeles city attorney claims that the Weather Channel’s app, owned by a unit of IBM, secretly tracks and sells user location data for purposes like targeted marketing and hedge fund analysis. “If the price of getting the weather forecast is the sacrifice of your most personal info about where you spend your time, you need to be clearly told in advance,” City Attorney Mike Feuer says. In other metro legal matters, a judge blocked New York City’s home sharing tracking law from going into effect while a lawsuit by Airbnb and others challenging the constitutionality of the rules moves forward.

The Andromeda Strain. A group of hackers published personal information about hundreds of German politicians including Chancellor Angela Merkel on Twitter. The now-suspended Twitter account leaked email addresses, credit card details, messaging chats, photos, and other data.

Viral. In a study published in the journal Science this week, researchers at the University of Illinois performed a hack of their own, reworking a protein molecule in tobacco plants to improve photosynthesis and make the plants grow quicker and 40% larger. Next up for the scientists, funded in part by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will be trying the technique on food staples like soybean and tomato plants.