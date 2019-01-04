BMS Buys Celgene, China Talks, Debt Ceiling: CEO Daily for January 4, 2019

Good morning.

Remember when Apple was the world’s most valuable company? (Two months ago) Or when it became the first trillion dollar American public company? (Five months ago.) Well as of this morning, Apple sits in the No. 4 spot on the valuation charts ($675 billion), having fallen yesterday past Alphabet ($710 billion) and Amazon ($734 billion). Microsoft, at $748 billion, retains top honors.

The drop followed Apple’s surprise announcement Wednesday that it was cutting its sales projection for the quarter ended in December to $84 billion from earlier estimates of $89 billion to $93 billion. CEO Tim Cook’s stated reason for the decline was macroeconomic weakness in China. That’s a legitimate partial excuse, and enables him to pass some of the blame off on President Trump and his trade policy. But a number of analysts and sharp-eyed journalists raised concerns yesterday that the fundamental problem may be that Apple’s high-price strategy is reaching its limits. A sampling:

From Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein Research:

“Apple failed to acknowledge the possibility that current iPhone prices are simply too high (stunningly, we note that iPhone prices are nearly 5x higher than the average non-Apple smartphone sold globally). Moreover, we believe that the high-end smartphone market is fully mature with structurally elongating replacement cycles, which we maintain is the company’s key long-term challenge.”

From Dan Ives of Wedbush:

“Clearly Apple’s darkest day…Cupertino now faces the biggest fear among bulls, which is an installed base…that could stall out and not grow over the coming years and, in a nightmare scenario, decline.”

From Shira Ovide of Bloomberg:

“This should have been absolutely predictable to anyone who was able to peer outside of Apple’s bubble. Executives have failed in their duty to warn investors ahead of time about all this, and reality is finally and all at once catching up to Apple.”

And finally, from analyst Neil Shah:

Apple’s China struggles arose because of “insane pricing which has backfired…Apple still is in a great position & needs to re-calibrate its pricing vs. value (proposition) strategy.”

More news below.