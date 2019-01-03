College football fans may be getting tired of showing up to see rivals Clemson and Alabama battle it out.

Ticket prices on the secondary market for the Jan. 7 National Championship Game are 63% lower than they were at this time last year, according to reseller TickPick. The average ticket will run you $1,039 on the service, with some going for as little as $133.

Compare that to $2,984 for last year’s match-up between the Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.

To be fair, this year’s teams are familiar opponents. Last year Alabama, led by coach Nick Saban, stomped Clemson in the playoffs after losing to them in the 2017 championship game. They faced off in 2016 when Alabama took home the national championship.

Location could also have something to do with flagging ticket prices. Last year, the championship was played in Atlanta, which is an easy drive for fans of both schools. This year, it will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Ticket prices on other reseller sites reflect a similar drop in demand. On Ebay-owned Stubhub, prices start at $118.75 for a nosebleed seat. Last year, those sold for as much as $2,000. Now, field-level seats sell for under $600, although VIP all-inclusive seats go for much more.

SeatGeek has tickets starting at $167.

For what it’s worth, this year’s average is still better than what fans were paying when Clemson and Alabama met in Glendale, Ariz. in 2017. For that game, tickets on the secondary market were as low as $190, with an average price of $675, the lowest price since 2011.

This year’s National Championship Game will be played Monday, Jan. 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET.