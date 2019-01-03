Your Taxes Are Still Due in a Government Shutdown, But You Won't Get a Refund

The Internal Revenue Service, like many other government agencies, is operating on a skeleton staff as the government shutdown continues with no end in sight. But don’t think that means you’re going to get a break on paying taxes.

The IRS will continue to process tax returns, regardless of the ongoing budget fight in Washington. However, when it comes to issuing refunds, that’s not going to happen until the government completely reopens.

At this moment, that’s not much of a problem. Few people are so eager they file taxes during the first week of the year. But as we get deeper into January and tax filing season begins, it could create a backlog with an economic impact.

Last year, the IRS issued $12.6 billion in refunds by Feb. 2. Two weeks later, the total hit $101.2 billion. And by March 30, 73 million households had received $212 billion in refunds.

That’s a lot of money that often circulates back into consumer spending. The bulk of people getting refunds—some 65%—tucked them into savings last year, according to Morgan Stanley. Meanwhile, 35% paid down debt and 12% splurged on a vacation, while 8% made a major purchase, such as a car or television, with the refund.

Should the shutdown affect that spending, it could have severe consequences for retailers and small businesses. Early filers tend to receive refunds, whereas people who pay often wait until the last minute.

Even more frustrating? The average 2019 refund is expected to be 26% higher than 2018’s on average.

The potential hurdle comes as accountants continue to scramble to fully understand all of the changes in the 2019 tax law as well, which could slow filings.

There are some bright spots of hope. The IRS is permitted to bring in more workers as tax season approaches, which could mean refunds go out faster when the agency does start sending them. Also, the IRS typically doesn’t conduct audits during a shutdown. Regardless, those have been on the decline for a while now, due to budget cuts.