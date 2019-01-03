Democrats Elect Nancy Pelosi Speaker of the House

Nancy Pelosi was elected speaker of the House of Representatives as a Democratic majority took control of the chamber, ending one-party control in Washington.

The California Democrat, the only woman to hold the speakership, won the partisan election with 220 Democratic votes as most Republicans backed Representative Kevin McCarthy.

Pelosi will preside over a House that is the most diverse in history. A record number of women — 89 Democrats and 13 Republicans — hold seats in the chamber.

She also takes over as a partial government shutdown enters its 13th day. On the agenda for the day in the House is passage of two measures that would restore funding and reopen federal offices. But Trump and leaders in the GOP-controlled Senate have rejected that plan because it doesn’t include money for Trump’s border wall.