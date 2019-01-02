How to Watch the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday

Hollywood awards season has been in swing for the last few weeks, but matters get serious this Sunday, January 6 with the 2019 Golden Globes.

This year’s show will air live on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom in Beverly Hills, Calif. The program will be hosted by actors Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh and, for the first time ever, will feature the Carol Burnett Award, which will henceforth award those who have made a major impact on the television industry. Fittingly, Carol Burnett will be its first honoree.

The Cecil B. DeMille award, which honors those who have made major contributions in film, will be awarded to Jeff Bridges.

Meanwhile, we can expect some of the biggest stars from Hollywood to be hitting the red carpet and hoping to take home honors across dramas, comedies, and documentaries.

If you’re interested in checking that out and watching this year’s awards show, here’s a handy guide for finding it both online and on TV:

Watch Golden Globes Online

There are plenty of ways to watch the Golden Globes online. But considering NBC has exclusive rights to the broadcast, it’s perhaps no surprise that you’ll be somewhat limited in how you do it.

For one, if you have a cable or satellite subscription, you can watch it on the network’s NBC Live app or the NBC App. If you’re a cord-cutter, you can turn to a variety of popular streaming services, including Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and PlayStation Vue, among others, to stream the awards live.

Regardless of the method you choose, you’ll be able to watch the show on everything from your smartphone to your smart TV.

Watch Golden Globes on TV

If you’d prefer to watch the Golden Globes the old-fashioned way, just tune to NBC at 8 p.m. on Sunday night. Even if you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, NBC is a broadcast channel that you can get over the air with a built-in TV tuner or a third-party TV tuner you can attach to your television.