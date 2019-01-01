All the Stores That Are Open on New Year's Day 2019 — And What's Closed

Assuming you don’t want to spend all day recovering from New Year’s Eve, there are plenty of places you can go if you need to get out of the house on New Year’s Day. Just don’t plan on doing any financial business.

Lots of major retailers view New Year’s Day as the apex of their after-holiday sales. And they realize that, by that point, lots of people have had more than enough family time for awhile. So if you’re looking to get out of the house on Tuesday, Jan. 1, you’ve got several options.

Here’s a list of which stores are open—and which are closed—on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day 2019.

Stores that are open on New Year’s Day

Bass Pro Shops: Locations will be open both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Belk: Stores will be open until 7 p.m. on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Best Buy: Stores are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Big Lots! Stores will be open during normal business hours for both days.

Cabela’s: Most stores will be open both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Dollar General: Most stores are open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Five Below: Most locations will be open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

GameStop: Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Gap: Stores are open both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Macy’s: Locations will be open for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Michael’s: Stores are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Old Navy: Most locations will be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Publix – Most stores will have regular hours, but all in-store pharmacies will be closed.

Sears: Stores that haven’t been shuttered this year should be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Target: Locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Victoria’s Secret: Stores are open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Walmart: Most Supercenters and Neighborhood market stores will be open both on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

What’s closed on New Year’s Day

As it’s a government holiday, most financial institutions also take January 1 off. (Wall Street is closed for the day as well.) You are able, though, to do business as usual on New Year’s Eve.

Aldi: The grocery store chain will be open on New Year’s Eve, but closed on January 1

Trader Joes: Most grocery stores are open, but Trader Joe’s is taking the day off. Additionally, it will close at 6pm on New Year’s Eve.

Bank of America: The bank will be closed on New Year’s Day, but should maintain normal business hours on December 31.

Chase: Chase, also, will be closed on New Year’s Day, but most locations are open on New Year’s Eve.

PNC: Closed on New Year’s Day.

T.D. Bank: The bank will be closed on New Year’s Day, but open New Year’s Eve.

Wells Fargo: Closed on New Year’s Day.

United States Postal Service: You won’t see any mail delivery Tuesday, but postal carriers will make their rounds, as usual, on New Year’s Eve.