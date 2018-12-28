Did Grover Drop the F-bomb on 'Sesame Street'? The Internet Isn't So Sure
Hey Grover, did you swear on Sesame Street?
Slaven Vlasic Getty Images
By Emily Price
4:12 PM EST

Sesame’s Street’s Grover may need to go take a timeout for his alleged pottymouth – or perhaps he’s just been misunderstood. The answer all depends on who you ask.

A clip from the November 24th episode of “Sesame Street” has started to make the rounds on the internet. In the video, many viewers think they hear the iconic blue monster telling a pal something is “a f**cking excellent idea!”

What you hear depends a bit on what you expect. In reality, Grover is saying “that sounds like an excellent idea.” Listen to the video again. You’ll probably hear it that way this time.

Many are comparing the video to “The Dress” from 2015 where people saw a photo of a dress as a different color. Just like The Dress, or the “Yanny or Laurel” audio snippet that divided social media earlier this year, the matter of whether the beloved Grover use foul language is causing a ton of debate:

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE