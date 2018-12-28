Sesame’s Street’s Grover may need to go take a timeout for his alleged pottymouth – or perhaps he’s just been misunderstood. The answer all depends on who you ask.

A clip from the November 24th episode of “Sesame Street” has started to make the rounds on the internet. In the video, many viewers think they hear the iconic blue monster telling a pal something is “a f**cking excellent idea!”

What you hear depends a bit on what you expect. In reality, Grover is saying “that sounds like an excellent idea.” Listen to the video again. You’ll probably hear it that way this time.

Many are comparing the video to “The Dress” from 2015 where people saw a photo of a dress as a different color. Just like The Dress, or the “Yanny or Laurel” audio snippet that divided social media earlier this year, the matter of whether the beloved Grover use foul language is causing a ton of debate:

