Trump Claims Most Furloughed Government Workers Are 'Democrats'

Nearly a week into a U.S. government shutdown, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that “most of the people not getting paid are Democrats.”

And, similar to many of the president’s tweets, the comments lacked any information backing up his claim.

Previously, Trump claimed that “many” furloughed workers were fine not getting paid during the shutdown as long as it meant that Trump could secure more funding for the border wall. On Christmas, he made the comment that he would not reopen the government until he was able to secure $5 billion for a wall along the U.S. – Mexico border.

Have the Democrats finally realized that we desperately need Border Security and a Wall on the Southern Border. Need to stop Drugs, Human Trafficking,Gang Members & Criminals from coming into our Country. Do the Dems realize that most of the people not getting paid are Democrats? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

The government shutdown is currently expected to carry on into next year.

Democrats along with a number of Republicans have said that they can not support the border wall in part because a wall is an ineffective and inefficient way to secure the border. The wall was one of Trump’s cornerstone platforms during the 2016 election and is a topic he has continuously brought up during his presidency.

I am in the Oval Office & just gave out a 115 mile long contract for another large section of the Wall in Texas. We are already building and renovating many miles of Wall, some complete. Democrats must end Shutdown and finish funding. Billions of Dollars, & lives, will be saved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

The shutdown affects nine of 15 federal departments, dozens of agencies and hundreds of thousands of workers nationwide.