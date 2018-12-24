Trump vs Obama: Presidential Book Recommendations Compared

One is a famous bookworm; the other a much bigger fan of Fox News and late-night cable TV. Yet both President Trump and Barack Obama do have one thing in common when it comes to literature: their desire to recommend books to the general public.

Throughout 2018, Trump has mentioned numerous books on his Twitter account (a handy Top 10 has been compiled by The Guardian), whereas Obama frequently detailed his favored reads on talk shows and news interviews both before and during his time in The White House.

Question is: just how much do Trump and Obama’s suggestions differ? Read on to find out…

Biographies

Obama’s pick: “Lincoln: The Biography of a Writer” by Fred Kaplan

Obama has said he frequently rereads Lincoln for inspiration.

Trump’s pick: “The Faith of Donald J Trump: A Spiritual Biography” by David Brody and Scott Lamb

Trump says: “A very interesting read. Enjoy!”

Economics

Obama’s pick: “Wealth of Nations” by Adam Smith

Obama has said great and growing economic inequality is “the defining challenge of our time.”

Trump’s pick: “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy” by Stephen Moore and Arthur B. Laffer

Trump says: “Two very talented men have just completed an incredible book on my Economic Policies.”

History

Obama’s pick: “Ghost Wars: The Secret History of the CIA, Afghanistan, and Bin Laden, from the Soviet Invasion to September 10, 2001” by Steve Coll

Obama read this book in preparation for assuming office in 2008.

Trump’s pick: “The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump” by Gregg Jarrett

Trump says: “It is indeed a HOAX and WITCH HUNT, illegally started by people who have already been disgraced. Great book!”

Politics

Obama’s pick: “The Defining Moment: FDR’s Hundred Days and the Triumph of Hope” by Jonathan Alter

Obama mentioned reading the book on “60 Minutes” in 2009, setting off an Oprah-level book frenzy.

Trump’s pick: “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” by Judge Jeanine Pirro

Trump says: “Our great Judge Jeanine Pirro is out with a new book … which is fantastic. Go get it!”

Psychology

Obama’s pick: “Thinking, Fast and Slow” by Daniel Kahneman

Obama awarded this psychologist who also won the Nobel Prize for economics with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

Trump’s pick: “Mad Politics: Keeping Your Sanity in a World Gone Crazy” by Gina Loudon

Trump says: “Go out and get your copy today – a great read!”

Drama

Obama’s pick: “Seveneves” by Neal Stephenson

Obama selected this 880-page speculative novel in which the human race fights for survival for his 2016 summer reading list.

Trump’s pick: “The Briefing: Politics, the Press and the President” by Sean Spicer

Trump says: “A story told with both heart and knowledge. Really good, go get it!”