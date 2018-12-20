After a nine-month that started when one of its self-driving cars struck and killed a woman in Arizona, Uber today resumes autonomous vehicle (AV) testing, Reuters reported.

The tests will occur in Pittsburgh, one of the original locations for Uber’s previous AV trials. Pennsylvania granted permission a few days ago for the trials to restart.

Pittsburgh was the city where Uber made AVs available to customers in 2016. Only four of the cars were available and two people sat in the front to take control if necessary. On rides reporters were on, the operators intervened every few miles.

The new rounds of testing will be significantly curtailed from previous ones, according to Reuters. Before the Arizona accident, cars operated day or night at high speeds in areas with many pedestrians and only a single person in the front seat. The company had disabled automatic braking in the car. The vehicle’s operator had been watching videos on a tablet and was looking down a half-second before the car struck the victim.

Reportedly, Uber had received warnings about problems with the self-driving vehicles shortly before the fatality.

The new restricted operating conditions will be that cars only travel during daytime and not when the weather is wet. Vehicles won’t be allowed to travel faster than 25 miles per hour. No passengers will be allowed. Automatic braking systems will remain operational.

Two employees will remain in the front seat and the company will closely monitor their activities.

Uber is competing against multiple other companies like Ford, General Motors, and Lyft, which also want to offer self-driving ride services.