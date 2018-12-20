Online Holiday Shopping Already Hits Spending Record of $110.6 Billion

A new report from Adobe Analytics finds this year’s holiday spending has jumped nearly 18% from a year ago, with a record $110.6 billion spent on online shopping since November 1, CNBC reported.

Holiday sales so far have made the 2018 holiday season the biggest online shopping period in U.S. history, according to Chain Store Age. The states with the most items in their online shopping carts were Wyoming, Alaska, California, Montana, and Washington, with mobile transactions accounting for $33.3 billion worth of the total sales. Mobile transactions have jumped by 57% since last year, as foot traffic at retail stores slow.

Last year at this time, there were $93.9 in online sales, for the period starting November 1.

Adobe predicts that online holiday sales will only continue to grow in the week leading up to December 31, and will reach at least $126 billion.

“Weary holiday shoppers continue to look for alternatives to crowded stores, long lines and empty shelves in the final push to Christmas,” the director of Adobe Digital Insights, Taylor Schreiner said. “Retailers who can offer the easiest shopping experience, whether through excellent use of data to anticipate shoppers’ needs or by providing an option for picking up products at brick-and-mortar stores, are the ones people are flocking to this week.”