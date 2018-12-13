Term Sheet -- Thursday, December 13

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

First Round Capital released its annual State of Startups report this morning. The firm surveyed 529 founders on topics such as the current fundraising climate, exit environment, and the challenges of operating a startup. This year, there was also a question about the impact of SoftBank’s Vision Fund on the tech ecosystem because, well, we can’t go a day without a SoftBank deal (see VC section below).

Here are some of the most interesting takeaways from the report:

What is investors’ strongest bias?

Founders seem to think it’s their age. 37% of respondents believe startup investors bias against founders based on age (compared to 28% on gender and 26% on race). A whopping 89% of respondents agree that older people face age discrimination in the tech industry.

Is it hard to be a parent in tech?

Depends on who you ask. Two-thirds of male founders say that tech companies are inclusive for parents. Yet only one-third of female founders feel the same. Women were also twice as likely to report investor bias against founders who are pregnant or have children.

Where will the next wave of great founders come from?

Uber, according to 23% of respondents. Slack came in second with 16% while Stripe (15%) and Airbnb (14%) were next in line.

Who will reign over tech in 2028?

When asked about the decade to come, nearly 40% of founders predict that China will occupy the center of the tech world in 2028 and more than 50% say the center will be in the U.S.

Is SoftBank good for the startup ecosystem?

A resounding yes from 70% of startup founders who said they still see SoftBank as a net positive for the world. Note that the majority of survey responses were received before the Jamal Khashoggi murder after which SoftBank came under scrutiny for having Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund as a major investor in the Vision Fund. (Related: This Term Sheet tells you everything you need to know about this issue.)

Will blockchain technology change our lives?

Founders were asked to share their perspective on the practical uses of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. While the majority report that players in their industry are at least experimenting with cryptocurrency or blockchain, less than 1% say it’s been revolutionary for them or their peers. Only 13% believe these will become dominant technologies in their industry in the future. YET yet 40% of founders said they personally owned cryptocurrency…..¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Read the full report here.

BIG EXIT: Timothy Springer, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, is a collector of gongshi, or scholars’ rocks, from China. As Moderna Therapeutics was preparing to launch one of the biggest IPOs in biotechnology history, Springer was busy giving a lecture about rocks.

When the company went public, the academic made $400 million and became the fourth-largest shareholder of Moderna. He had invested $5 million in the startup’s early days, and now owns 17.3 million shares. But that wasn’t his first windfall. He’s become one of the wealthiest academics in the U.S., having made about $100 million when his first venture, a drugmaker called LeukoSite, was bought by Millennium Pharmaceuticals in 1999. Since then, he has become a prolific backer of young biotechnology companies.

Springer said investing is “a way of achieving things. There’s certain metrics you can achieve in academia, you can win prizes, you can have lots of citations to your publications. There’s very clear metrics in investing.”

This is a really good one. Read the full story here.