Term Sheet -- Wednesday, November 21

SOFTBANK MONEY: Coupang, a South Korea-based e-commerce company, raised $2 billion in funding from SoftBank’s Vision Fund. The investment follows the $1 billion that SoftBank invested in Coupang in 2015 and values the company at around $9 billion, according to Reuters.

So here we are. The deal closed in the wake of a CIA report that concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (who contributed $45 billion to the SoftBank Vision Fund) ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. For all the space I wasted writing in Term Sheet that maybe founders would pause and think, “Hold on. Am I making money for a repressive government,” and reject SoftBank’s money on moral grounds, I was completely wrong.

Since the Khashoggi scandal first erupted, SoftBank has poured money into companies including Automation Anywhere, View, Zume, and now, Coupang.

Coupang CEO Bom Kim told The New York Times that he doesn’t expect backlash from the investment, claiming that the tension around Khashoggi’s death doesn’t “represent SoftBank or us.” ….I mean, come on.

Here’s the bottom line: SoftBank will continue deploying capital and founders will continue taking it. As Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said earlier this year — CEOs have no choice but to accept an investment from SoftBank. In one sentence, he summed it all up — “Rather than having their capital cannon facing me, I’d rather have their capital cannon behind me, all right.”

It does make you wonder — what could someone get away with before a founder finally has the fortitude to say, “No. I will not accept your billion-dollar investment in my company.” I was pretty certain this scandal had the power to freeze Softbank out of deals, affect future Vision funds, or even tarnish Son’s reputation. I thought startup founders would rather their investors not have financial connections to a foreign government with a poor human rights record.

But alas, given that SoftBank has closed four deals in the span of two months, my theory does not stand. We’ll see how this all shakes out, but I won’t be holding my breath for someone to turn down SoftBank dollars anytime soon.

THANKSGIVING READING: Fortune released a longform feature this morning on how Warren Buffett learned to love tech stocks. The piece explains that there is an ongoing debate about what the drivers of value are—of what constitutes value in the 21st-century economy—and what will drive both the economy and the market forward over the next generation.

From the story:

…For decades Buffett avoided technology stocks. There was growth in tech, for sure, but there was little certainty. Things changed too quickly; every boom was accompanied by a bust. In the midst of such flux, who could find a high-probability insight? “I know as much about semiconductors or integrated circuits as I do of the mating habits of the chrzaszcz,” Buffett wrote in 1967, referring to an obscure Polish beetle. Thirty years later, writing to a friend who recommended that he look at Microsoft, Buffett said that while it appeared the company had a long runway of protected growth, “to calibrate whether my certainty is 80% or 55% … for a 20-year run would be folly.”

Now, however, Apple is Buffett’s largest investment. Indeed, it’s more than double the value of his No. 2 holding, old-economy stalwart Bank of America. Why?

Not because Buffett has changed. The world has.

Read the full story here.