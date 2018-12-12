Term Sheet -- Wednesday, December 12

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

The 2018 deal landscape was flush with mega-deals and unicorn IPOs (I mean, just take a look in the deals section below). This trend is expected to continue into 2019, with the backlog of IPO candidates increasing and capital becoming more widely available, according to EY’s Global IPO trends report released this morning.

“Through a fog of uncertainty, IPO markets around the world found a clear path forward and investment opportunities ultimately delivered returns in 2018, as investor confidence, mega IPOs and the rise of the unicorn companies helped provide assurance for IPO investors,” writes Martin Steinbach, EY’s head of IPO and listing services.

A few interesting takeaways from the report:

• While 2018 global IPO volumes declined by 21% from 2017, proceeds are up by 6%. This can be largely attributed to a number of unicorns (40 IPOs, raising $32.2 billion in total) and mega IPOs that went public.

• EMEIA exchanges saw a 16% drop in deal volume and 26% decline by proceeds in 2018 compared with 2017. An unclear path to Brexit, political changes in Germany and Italy, and US trade and tariff uncertainties have directly impacted European and EMEIA economies and muted IPO activity.

• Technology, industrials and health care were the most prolific sectors by deal numbers in 2018, while technology, telecommunications and financials led by proceeds. This suggests that investors are striking a balance between growth and value investments.

• The proportion of cross-border IPOs increased in 2018 by deal number, compared with 2017. The US, Hong Kong and London continue to be the favored destinations of cross-border IPOs.

…Speaking of IPOs: Uber has picked Morgan Stanley to lead its upcoming IPO. Think of the fees associated with a listing valuing the company at as much as $120 billion…

NEXT GEN SUMMIT: Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit is underway, and in attendance was Glossier CEO Emily Weiss. If you haven’t paid attention to what Weiss has been building, it’s time to start. She has quietly turned Glossier into one of the most disruptive brands in beauty. The company raised $52 million in Series C funding in February in a round co-led by IVP and Index Ventures. Other investors include Forerunner Ventures, Thrive Capital, and 14W. In total, it’s raised $86 million in venture funding.

In an interview at NextGen, Weiss revealed that Glossier has now hit $100 million in sales by being “obsessed with the customer.” She added, “We know who every single one of our customers are. We have been 100% direct-to-consumer since Day 1.”

Although Weiss has been called the “millennials’ Estee Lauder,” it wasn’t always easy — especially when raising her first round of capital. She visited 12 VC firms when she was pitching Glossier, and got 11 negative responses. Forerunner Ventures’ Kirsten Green was the first, and only, to say yes. Green told Term Sheet earlier this year that Weiss “has the right balance between an astute take on the market and ability to connect to the consumer.” She is one to watch.

For full MPW Next Gen coverage, you can watch live here.