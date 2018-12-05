Watch the 2018 MPW Next Gen Summit Livestream Here

Get ready for the most wonderful time of the year—no, not the holidays, but Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit.

Women across industries will gather in Laguna Niguel, California on December 11th and 12th to discuss everything from how to build an empire—like Glossier or Milk Bar—to the venture capital funding gap and what’s ahead for women in 2019. This year’s speakers include Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Glossier’s Emily Weiss, Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi, Anita Hill, Zola’s Shan-Lyn Ma, and more.

The full agenda is below, with all times in Pacific:

Tuesday, December 11th

4:15 PM FIXING THE FUNDING GAP

Women entrepreneurs have been overlooked and underfunded. What can we do moving forward to ensure capital is finding a more diverse set of entrepreneurs?

Arlan Hamilton, Founder and Managing Partner, Backstage Capital

Peggy Johnson, Executive Vice President, Business Development, Microsoft

4:35 PM LEADING WITH AUTHENTICITY

The overseer of such brands as Cinnabon and Jamba Juice on the future of restaurants, her unconventional path to the top, and how an open leadership style has propelled her career.

Kat Cole, COO and President, North America, Focus Brands

4:55 PM SESSION TO BE ANNOUNCED

5:05 PM RECIPE FOR SUCCESS

The founder of the bakery chain with a cult-like following dishes on building her own culinary empire and learning how to be the boss.

Christina Tosi, Founder and CEO, Milk Bar

5:20 PM CULT, CULTURE AND COMMUNITY

How Emily Weiss created a beauty industry juggernaut—and built a new kind of tech company—by focusing on people and relationships over product.

Emily Weiss, Founder, Into The Gloss; Founder and CEO, Glossier

5:40 PM SPOILING FOR A FAIR FIGHT

After her history-making run for Governor of Georgia—and her barn burning “non-concession” speech—the former Democratic Leader of the Georgia House talks about what’s next, including her new organization that’s taking on voter suppression.

Stacey Abrams, Founder and Chair, Fair Fight

Wednesday, December 12th

9:00 AM BREAKING BANKING’S BARRIERS

One of the most powerful women in banking—and the first African-American to hold her position—on her career path, reducing inequities on Wall Street, and leading JPMorgan’s massive retail expansion.

Thasunda Duckett, CEO, Chase Consumer Banking, JPMorgan Chase

9:20 AM FROM $500 TO A BILLION DOLLAR BRAND

One of America’s most successful self-made female entrepreneurs on starting and growing her eponymous jewelry company—and how giving back has been part of her mission from day one.

Kendra Scott, Designer, Chairman, and CEO, Kendra Scott

9:40 AM WEDDING (INDUSTRY) CRASHER

Inside the startup disrupting the $72 billion wedding industry.

Shan-Lyn Ma, Co-founder and CEO, Zola

9:50 AM TALENT TIPS FROM THE TRENCHES

Two seasoned HR leaders from big-name brands share their best practices for building a more inclusive workplace and tapping into non-traditional talent.

Stephanie Lundquist, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Target

Felicia Mayo, Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion and General & Administration HR, Tesla

10:10 AM A #METOO ICON LOOKS TO THE FUTURE

Anita Hill reflects on what has—and hasn’t—changed in the 27 years since she testified at the Clarence Thomas hearings. After a year of big gains AND big setbacks for women, where do we go from here?

Anita Hill, Professor of Law, Public Policy and Women’s Studies, Heller Graduate School of Policy and Management, Brandeis University

12:05 PM PLENARY SESSION TO BE ANNOUNCED

12:25 PM PLENARY SESSION TO BE ANNOUNCED

12:45 PM THE FUTURE OF FOOD

How new technologies and changing consumer tastes are disrupting what, where and how we eat—and creating opportunity for Big Food and startups alike.

Lucy Brady, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Business Development, McDonald’s

Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President, Business Development, Instacart

2:35 PM ALEXA, MODERATE THIS CONVERSATION

The executive responsible for bringing the Amazon Echo to life on where she–and her popular voice-enabled assistant–plan on taking us in the future

Toni Reid, Vice President, Alexa Experience and Echo Devices, Amazon

2:50 PM VENTURE CAPITAL REBOOTS

Hear from three general partners how #MeToo, shifting investing trends and an increasingly competitive landscape are transforming venture funding.

Connie Chan, General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Beth Ferreira, General Partner, FirstMark Capital

Maha Ibrahim, General Partner, Canaan

3:05 PM FIXING FACEBOOK

At a time when the social media giant is increasingly scrutinized, we talk with the woman tasked with setting the company’s global policies—deciding which types of content are and aren’t allowed on the platform.

Monika Bickert, Head of Global Policy, Facebook

3:20 PM BEYOND BITCOIN: HOW BLOCKCHAIN IS CHANGING BUSINESS

The Bitcoin bubble may be deflating, but the blockchain technology that underpins cryptocurrencies is only gaining ground inside Fortune 500 companies and beyond. What’s the future of blockchain? And does crypto have a role to play?

Kathleen Breitman, President, Coase

Christine Moy, Blockchain Program Lead, J.P. Morgan Chase

3:35 PM GOING DIRECT

We talk with three women at the center of the hottest sector in retail about the opportunities and challenges in creating brands from scratch, skipping the store, and sending products right to the customer’s doorstep.

Sarah Flint, Creative Director and CEO, Sarah Flint

Ariel Kaye, Founder and CEO, Parachute

Susan Tynan, Founder and CEO, Framebridge

3:50 PM SESSION TO BE ANNOUNCED

3:50 PM NEXT GEN TOWN HALL: CHECKING FOR BLIND SPOTS

We’re on the path to creating more diverse and inclusive workplaces. But along the way, how do we identify and address our individual blind spots? Join discussion leaders to create tangible takeaways for challenging our thinking and ensuring change and progress for all, not just for some.

Participants include:

Katrina Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Twitch

Karla Monterroso, Chief Executive Officer, Code2040

Leyla Seka, Executive Vice President, AppExchange, Salesforce

4:35 PM SESSION TO BE ANNOUNCED