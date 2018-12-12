Auction House Pulls Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Amid Authenticity Concerns

A Hollywood auction house has put the brakes on the sale of a Star Wars prop that was originally described as having been used by Luke Skywalker in the first Star Wars movie after questions arose regarding its authenticity.

Profiles in History had expected the item to sell for up to $200,000, a figure that might have been conservative, seeing as Han Solo’s blaster went for $550,000 earlier this year. The lightsaber was originally described as one that was designed for and used by actor Mark Hamill in 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope. The film’s set decorator Roger Christian had supplied a letter of authenticity to accompany the sale.

Hamill himself cast doubt on the claims early on, though, noting that “there was no one lightsaber I used in the film, but many, MANY both for myself and my stunt-double”.

In a statement to Reuters, Profiles in History chief executive Joe Maddalena said “In light of conflicting information regarding the origin of Roger Christian’s Lightsaber, Profiles in History has decided to withdraw the piece from this auction until Mr. Christian can clear up the inconsistencies that have been brought to our attention.”

Hamill, meanwhile, is having fun with the controversy as he films Episode IX of the saga, noting the he himself doesn’t possess a lightsaber from the film.

YES!!! Picture that… Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha. Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha… oh wait… I don't have one. 🃏🙄 #Saberless https://t.co/UwoSDJFiBH — MarkHoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 11, 2018

Even without the lightsaber, there’s plenty for Star Wars fans to drool over in the auction. Other items that will go up for sale include an original TIE fighter helmet and a pair of C-3PO hands. There’s also a Stormtrooper helmet from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, signed by Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, and other lead cast members from the film.