Incoming New York Attorney General Letitia James said she plans to thoroughly investigate the business dealings of President Donald Trump and his family when she takes office next month.

“We want to investigate anyone in his orbit who has, in fact, violated the law,” James told NBC News.

James, the city’s public advocate since 2014, was elected to the NY AG post this past November to succeed Barbara Underwood. Underwood has already taken some action against Trump’s network: in June she filed suit against Trump, his eldest three children, and the Trump Foundation for mishandling of charitable funds.

James told NBC she plans to continue investigations into the Trump Foundation, along with a number of other points of contention including Trump’s New York real estate holdings, the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian official, government subsidies Trump may have received, and whether or not his New York businesses violate the emoluments clause in the U.S. Constitution.

Since both the Trump Foundation and Trump’s presidential campaigns are centered in New York, James will have ample jurisdiction to take on potential law violations. She’s included former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch as part of her transition team in order to bring in the proper experts, NBC reports.

“I have concerns with respect to the possibility that this administration might pardon some individuals who might face some criminal charges, but I do not want them to be immune from state charges,” said James.

To be able to press charges against anyone Trump may pardon, a bill to change New York’s double jeopardy laws will have to pass. James, who campaigned on passing this bill, said she is confident it will pass “within the first 100 days.”