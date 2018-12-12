31-Year-Old Congresswoman-Elect Katie Hill Doesn't Mind All the Millennial Talk

Katie Hill, a 31-year-old California Congresswoman-elect, is okay with the press and others labeling her as a millennial. In fact, she plans to implement her generation’s often-cited ideals in her policies.

“We make up the largest voting bloc in the entire country right now, and that to me is this disparity that is completely unacceptable,” Hill said Wednesday on stage at Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit in Laguna Niguel, Calif. “Especially when you’re talking about the issues that impact our generation — those are the ones that we’re going to be facing collectively for decades and generations to come.”

She continued: “College debt, caring about whether we’re going to have a planet, healthcare, housing, and being able to enter into this stable kind of American Dream idea that has become harder and harder for so many to achieve.”

Hill, who identifies as a bisexual, also said she would focus on representing disenfranchised and underrepresented groups.

“I felt strongly that I’m going to be representative of women, I’m going to be representative of this generation, I’m going to be representative of people who aren’t independently wealthy, [who] don’t come from political backgrounds, but who deserve a seat at the table and how our country is run,” Hill said.

She added, “If we were to define my campaign in any particular way it’s about being a voice for these communities that haven’t had one before.”