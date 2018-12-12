Two years after Apple made a similar move in its App Store, Google will allow people with Android phones to donate to charities, with the charities receiving 100% of the donations.

Google typically collects a 30% fee from in-app purchases made through the Google Play Store. Starting this week, Google will allow Android users to make donations through Google Play in several countries with all proceeds going directly to the nonprofit organizations, the company said in a blog post Wednesday.

“In celebration of the holiday giving season, you can make charitable donations to inspiring nonprofits from the Google Play Store,” Maxim Mai, Google Play’s business developer manager, wrote in the post. “If you’re in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Great Britain, France, Spain, Italy, Taiwan and Indonesia, you’ll see this update over the next few days.”

For years, both Apple and Google did not allow charities to process donations inside apps, with users often having to use a phone browser or text message to give money. In 2016, Apple began allowing approved nonprofits to include a “donate” button inside apps provided they offer Apple Pay support.

Google is now offering Android phone owners the same option for ten charities, including the American Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders, Girls Who Code, the International Rescue Committee, and the World Wildlife Fund.