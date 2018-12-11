These Are Netflix's 10 Most Binge Watched TV Shows Of 2018

Although Netflix is famously secretive over its viewership numbers—and when Nielsen tried to crack the code, Netflix rebuffed the measurement company’s findings as “not even close“—the streaming giant has gifted us with the holiday treat of its most binge-watched shows and re-watched movies of 2018.

In a press release on Tuesday titled, “To All The Shows and Movies We’ve Loved Before,” a play on the original Netflix hit flick To All The Boys I Loved Before, Netflix rounded up its best-performing original content between January 1 and November 28.

Granted, those looking for some serious metrics insight might be disappointed in learning that the rankings are listed in random order—meaning number one might actually be Netflix’s eighth most-watched series of the year.

But when it comes to Netflix numbers, you take what you can get. Thus, in no particular order, here are the 10 TV shows with “the highest average watch time per viewing session.”

In other words, these are the shows that Americans devoured the longest in one sitting:

On My Block Making a Murderer: Part 2 13 Reasons Why: Season 2 Last Chance U: INDY Bodyguard Fastest Car The Haunting of Hill House Anne with an E: Season 2 Insatiable Orange Is the New Black: Season 6

If your favorite show *cough* Glow *cough* didn’t make the list, that doesn’t mean it didn’t have high viewership. Rather, viewers may have spread their watching over a longer period of time.

It should be noted that none of Netflix’s Marvel series, which the company canceled last month, made the binge list. (Perhaps Disney’s new streaming service, which is projected to spend $22 billion per year on acquired and original content compared to Netflix’s estimated $8 billion, will adopt the Marvel orphans? Luke Cage anyone?)

Netflix also announced its original movies that viewers rewatched the most times around the world, which were (again, in no particular order):

The Kissing Booth To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Roxanne Roxanne

Netflix noted that almost 50% of viewers who watched The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before once saw it at least one more time.

With Netflix’s third-quarter numbers revealing that it had gained more subscribers in that period that investors had expected, execs may be taking some time off this holiday season to celebrate its gains—and some binge-watching, of course.