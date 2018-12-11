Travelers who subscribe to Clear typically do so in order to avoid delays when getting onto their flights, but a new partnership between the company and Hertz could help people get out of the airport in a hurry as well.

Hertz and Clear have embarked on a test program at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport that will let Clear members drive cars right off the lot.

It’s called the “Fast Lane” program and users will be able to leave the lot simply by showing their face to a biometric kiosk at the exit. Once the camera recognizes their face, the gate lifts and travelers are on their way. The process takes roughly 30 seconds, says Hertz.

To be eligible, you’ll need to be a member of Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, as well as the Clear program (which charges $179 for its airport service, but members who want to use it solely for the Hertz tie-in can bypass the annual fee).

The program follows another expansion from Clear earlier this year that let fans use their accounts to gain entry into Major League Baseball stadiums.

While the Fast Lane program is currently only available in Atlanta, Hertz and Clear plan to expand it to over 40 additional locations , including Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) next year.