Here's the Official Trailer for 'Avengers: Endgame'

If the first official trailer for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame is any indication, things aren’t going so well.

The first Avengers: Endgame trailer was released on Friday and, not surprisingly, millions of people have already taken to social media to see what they can expect when the film premieres in April. The trailer, which picks up soon after the end of the last Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War, shows Tony Stark adrift in space and ready to die as food, water, and oxygen run out. It also shows the remaining Avengers recovering from their battle with Thanos, who has killed off half of the world’s living creatures.

At the very end, the trailer shows that Ant-Man appears to be joining the fight.

Needless to say, the Avengers franchise is wildly successful and people are anxiously awaiting Endgame when it launches next year. The last film, Avengers Infinity War, had a budget of $400 million, but generated more than $2 billion worldwide. Avengers: Endgame is expected to have a similarly sizable budget. And given the success of the previous film and the widespread interest in the trailer, it could enjoy the kind of success its predecessor did when it theaters earlier this year.

For those who have been here since the beginning.

For those who have joined along the way.

For the best fans in the Universe.

This trailer is for you…

With much love and gratitude for your patience,

The RB’s pic.twitter.com/8hZF9FPFAZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) December 7, 2018

For now, though, we’re left with the trailer, which we’ve embedded above.