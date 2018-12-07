Amazon's Cashless Stores Might Be Coming To An Airport Near You

Long distance travelers who try doing airport arithmetics on whether they can wait in long lines to buy snacks and still make it to their gate before boarding closes may soon be in luck.

Amazon is considering rolling out its cashier-free Amazon Go stores in airports—which would allow rushed commuters to scan their smartphones at a turnstile upon entry, grab items off the shelf, and then automatically get charged as they exit the store, according to Reuters.

In an environment where time is critical, Amazon's Go concept would seem to be an ideal fit in an airport. No more waiting or bypassing a much-needed snack because of long lines or distracted staff. #airports #grocery https://t.co/EsTaJVtbP6 — Tim Powell (@timlpowell) December 7, 2018

The e-retail giant has been greatly expanding its brick-and-mortar presence in the last year. On top of physical bookstores, the first Amazon Go store opened in Seattle in January, and has arrived or is slated to arrive in other cities including Chicago, New York, and San Francisco.

Amazon is reportedly planning on expanding its cash-free operations to even larger stores, potentially including the recently acquired Whole Foods grocery chain.

According to emails obtained through Reuters’ public records requests, Amazon reached out to various airports this summer, including the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and the San Jose (California) International Airport (SJC).

“I am looking forward to moving forward with the Amazon Go technology at the airport,” San Jose airport’s information technology manager wrote following a meeting with Amazon in an email acquired by Reuters. “I am looking forward to moving forward with the Amazon Go technology at the airport.”

While airport officials from both Los Angeles and San Jose told Reuters that there haven’t been further conversations about the endeavor, it’s no secret that Amazon is looking to expand. In September, Bloomberg reported that Amazon is planning to open up to 3,000 new Amazon Go stores by 2021.

Considering that one in seven Americans reportedly missed their flights over the course of the year due to long security lines, maybe Amazon can tackle the TSA next?