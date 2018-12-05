Around 60% of New Yorkers Approve of Amazon Opening a Headquarters in Queens, Poll Says

A vast majority of New Yorkers approve of Amazon’s opening one of its second headquarters in Queens but are more divided when it comes to approving the $3 billion in incentives used to woo them there, according to a Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday.

Of the 1,075 New York City voters who were polled, 57% approved of Amazon coming to town, whereas only 26% opposed the move. The numbers are higher among the company’s new neighbors in Queens, which recorded 60% approval and 26% opposition by its residents.

When asked about the city and state incentives offered up to attract the online retail giant to choose New York, only 46% of New Yorkers supported the tax breaks while 44% opposed them.

After a well-publicized search for a location for its second headquarters, Amazon announced last month that it will split the offices between New York City and Arlington, Virg.

The poll’s findings add a broader perspective to reported criticism of the city and state incentives.

Following Amazon’s announcement, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that she’d heard from outraged constituents and that she agreed—arguing New York needs more investment, pointing to its decrepit subway system. Last week, demonstrators took to the streets to protest the move.

Long Island City in Queens, where Amazon is set to be located, has already seen a boom in real estate sales, even though the company doesn’t plan to start hiring for the new offices until next year.