Term Sheet -- Tuesday, December 4

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

#METOO BACKLASH: Everyone’s talking about this Bloomberg article on how men on Wall Street are limiting their interactions with women as a result of the #MeToo movement. The report is based on interviews with more than 30 senior executives who work for hedge funds, law firms, banks, private equity firms and investment-management firms. Some of the strategies they now employ reportedly include:

No more dinners with female colleagues. Don’t sit next to them on flights. Book hotel rooms on different floors. Avoid one-on-one meetings. In fact, as a wealth adviser put it, just hiring a woman these days is “an unknown risk.” What if she took something he said the wrong way?

In other words, the pendulum could swing all the way from sexual harassment complaints to sex discrimination complaints, says Stephen Zweig, an employment attorney with FordHarrison.

I’m always skeptical when I see a report entirely based on 30 men speaking on the condition of anonymity as a representation of an entire industry. As my colleague Kristen Bellstrom wrote in Fortune’s Broadsheet newsletter this morning, it’s hard to believe that “men who are so skittish around and suspicious of women were ever doing all that much to advance the careers of their female colleagues” in the first place. Not only is it absurd, it is also impractical to ice out an entire gender out of fear of being accused of sexual harassment. It’s a reaction — not a solution.

I’d love to hear from both the men and women of Term Sheet on whether you’ve found this to be an issue in your industry following the #MeToo movement.

CANNABIS $$$: Tobacco company Altria is trying really hard to stay relevant. Just last week, it was reported that Altria, which owns Philip Morris USA, Nat Sherman, and several other cigarette companies, was in talks to buy a “significant minority stake” in e-cigarette startup Juul.

Now, the $105 billion tobacco giant is eyeing cannabis producer Cronos Group, according to Reuters. A deal would mark one of the largest combinations between mainstream tobacco and the booming marijuana sector.

Regardless what deal Altria pursues, one thing’s for sure — it’ll be expensive. (Juul was last valued at $16 billion.) But it’ll pay up because the trend lines don’t lie. Last year, cigarette smoking in the U.S. fell to its lowest point in recorded history, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, both cannabis and e-cigarette usage is growing. It ain’t cheap to stay relevant.

GRAB MONEY: Here’s an interesting deal — ride-hailing firm Grab poured $100 million into Indian hotel startup OYO. Wait, why does this make sense, you may ask? Well, for one, both companies are backed by 800-pound gorilla SoftBank.

As SoftBank managing partner Jeffrey Housenbold said at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech Conference said in July, “Our playbook has been to take meaningful minority stakes and bring both capital, counsel, and connections to our entrepreneurs and introduce them to their sister companies inside of the broader SoftBank ecosystem.”

And two, I’m completely speculating here, but it wouldn’t be crazy for Grab to move into the hotel sector as it expands internationally and goes head to head with rival Go-Jek. Whatever the strategy, I’m sure SoftBank is responsible for making sure they pull it off.