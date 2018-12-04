USDA Recalls Another 5.1 Million Pounds of Beef

One of the largest beef recalls in recent years has expanded. JBS Tolleson has recalled another 5.1 million pounds of beef on fears it might be contaminated with salmonella.

The move, announced Tuesday by the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, follows an October recall of more than 6.5 million pounds of ground beef. In total, the USDA said there has been more than 12.1 million pounds of beef recalled arising from the Tolleson, Ariz.-based company.

The newly recalled meat, which includes ground beef and other “non-intact beef items,” was produced and packed from July 26, 2018, to Sept. 7, 2018. Officials are worried consumers may overlook the recall because they’ve stored this beef in their freezers. Consumers are urged to look for packages that have the company’s identification number “EST. 267” inside the USDA inspection mark.

JBS meats are sold under various names, including Walmart’s Showcase brand. Other brand names include Cedar River Farms Natural Beef, Gourmet Burger, and Grass Run Farms Natural Beef. The complete list of recalled products has hundreds of items.

People infected with salmonella can suffer symptoms within 12 to 17 hours that include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. The illness can stretch from four to seven days. Most patients recover without needing medical treatment.

The USDA’s, however, noted that “individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.”

Salmonella isn’t the only thing causing a recall at JBS Tolleson. In November, the company recalled 99,260 pounds of ground beef because of possible E. coli bacteria contamination. Competitor Cargill Meat Solution, Wichita, Kans., meanwhile, was forced to twice recall meats this year, once in August and again in September.