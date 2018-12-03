Luke Skywalker's Original Star Wars Lightsaber Is Going up for Auction

How much would pay for a lightsaber used by a young Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars film?

Major Hollywood auction house Profiles In History is expecting the Jedi weapon that Mark Hamill wielded in the 1977 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope to fetch upwards of $150,000 at an upcoming, unprecedented auction of memorabilia from the Star Wars galaxy. Another keepsake sure to draw fans from far away: an original TIE fighter helmet, which the auction house estimates may bring in well above $200,000.

Plenty of other films in the franchise are also represented in the auction, which includes more than 25 Star Wars props. Fans of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi can try to outbid worthy opponents angling to buy an Imperial Army Scout Trooper helmet or a pair of C-3PO hands. On the auction block will also be a screen used Stormtrooper helmet from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, signed by Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, and other lead cast members from the film.

Fans of other Hollywood blockbusters of the same era will also find treasures at this particular sale, including from 1986’s Aliens, Sigourney Weaver’s “Ripley” leather jacket, pants, and custom futuristic Reebok high-top sneakers, as well as her stunt pulse rifle and flamethrower.

The Profiles in History Hollywood memorabilia auction takes place December 11 to 13 in Los Angeles.