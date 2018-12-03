Skype and Powerpoint Are Getting Real-Time Captions and Subtitles Starting Today

Microsoft is bringing real-time captions and subtitles to both Skype and PowerPoint. The feature is launching in Skype today, coinciding with UN International Day of Persons with Disabilities and will launch in Powerpoint in 2019.

In order to enable the feature in Skype, viewers must go into Skype’s settings during a call and select the “more” button (it’s a + sign) and then “turn subtitles on.” You can also make it the default for your account in the Settings menu. To do that click on your profile picture within Skype and then select Settings followed by Calling and then Call Subtitles. There you should see a button to toggle Show Subtitles off and on.

The feature can also be used as a real-time translation tool and will offer support for 12 spoken languages and on-screen support for 60 languages, The Verge notes. Captions are created using the same artificial intelligence the company has been using to provide captions and translations for its own internal presentations in recent years.

While the feature officially launches today, it’s slowly rolling out to all accounts. That’s to say that it may not be available for you just yet. If you look and don’t see it as an option, make sure you have the latest version of Skype and then give it a few days and check again.