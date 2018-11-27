This New Wintry Starbucks Beverage Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Starbucks is bringing coffee lovers something new this holiday season. The coffee chain’s usual holiday lineup, which includes Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, and Eggnog Latte, will still be on the menu, but with the addition of the new Juniper Latte.

The new wintry espresso drink was announced on Tuesday morning by the coffee giant. The beverage—which was introduced last year exclusively at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle—features the classic mix of espresso and steamed milk, paired with juniper syrup, and is topped with a light foam and pine-citrus sugar.

Juniper is a small plant in the same family as pine trees. Its berries, which the Juniper Latte gets its flavor inspiration from, also taste like pine. Bustle reported that the beverage tastes how a Christmas tree smells, “but not at all in an off-putting way.”

Starbucks is also bringing back its “Starbucks for Life” contest, for the fourth year in a row. Starting Tuesday through Dec. 31, Starbucks Rewards loyalty members will have a chance to win one of five grand prizes, including free drinks for 30 years, and other daily free food and beverage products for a shorter period of time. Starbucks drinkers who aren’t loyalty members will also have a chance to win delicious rewards with the 30 Days of Starbucks sweepstakes.

The new Juniper Latte will only be around for a limited time over the holidays, so make sure to try it while you can.