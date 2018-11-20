Term Sheet -- Tuesday, November 20

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

The crypto bloodbath continues. Crypto prices are in free fall, and Bitcoin fell below $5,000 for the first time in 13 months. Although it’s not entirely clear what triggered the most recent sell-off, my colleague Jeff John Roberts explains that it could have something to do with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission bringing the hammer down on initial coin offerings.

The SEC took action against two cryptocurrency startups that staged ICOs. The companies, Airfox and Paragon Coin, agreed to pay civil penalties for running token sales last year without registering them as securities offerings. But Roberts cites a number of other factors — including Bitcoin’s cash fork and chip-makers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices reporting steep sales declines for cryptocurrency equipment. The collapse could be a result of the combination of all three but it could also be none of the above.

I’m not sure why anyone is surprised — volatility is par for the course. This reminds me of Floodgate partner Mike Maples’ July post on crypto investing. He first outlines the differences between fast money & slow money investing:

“Fast Money” investors treat the market like it is a voting machine, a pulse of the current times. They try to out-predict it in the short term. They believe they know something material before others. They are quickly rewarded when everyone catches up and overreacts to new information. Liquidity is paramount to fast money investors because they need to get into and out of a stock or asset quickly.

“Slow Money” investors treat the market like it is a weighing machine. They try to make money by owning a part of a great business that will appreciate faster than the broader market over a very long time. Liquidity matters less to such investors because they might hold for decades.

He goes on to write::

It’s like the Tortoise and the Hare. Fast Money gets the positive attention and headlines in the beginning, but being patient and right drives the biggest outcomes.

Mark my words: Slow Money founders, builders, and investors will be the biggest winners in crypto. Some will say “it’s different this time,” either because crypto networks are not centrally owned or because of the community aspects of how crypto networks get built and governed. But when the dust settles, my bet is that the people who create value in a focused way for the longest time will rise above the rest.

I highly doubt the day-to-day price fluctuations mean the whole thing is a bust, but regardless of what happens, one thing is for sure — Bitcoin’s wild ride is far from over.

THIS JUST IN: Bidding has begun for the 22 regional sports TV networks from Disney, which acquired them from 21st Century Fox. Amazon (!), along with Blackstone and a sovereign wealth fund are joining the Yankees to buy back the YES Network, according to a CNBC report. According to some estimates, YES is worth more than $4 billion, which is likely why the team needed several partners to finance the deal.