Tumblr iOS App Disappears From App Store

Tumblr’s app is no longer available for download in Apple’s App Store, with no expected timeline for its return.

Tumblr updated users on the status of its availability with a post Friday and an update Saturday.

“We’re working to resolve an issue with the iOS app and hope to be fully functional again soon. We really appreciate your patience as we figure this out, and we’ll update this article when we have news to share,” Tumblr said.

“Thanks for checking back with us. We’re still working on the issue with the iOS app. We’ll let you know right here the minute everything’s fixed,” the company added Saturday afternoon. Tumblr didn’t immediately respond to request for comment or questions about its return to the App Store from Fortune.

According to The Verge, Tumblr users first reported issues earlier this week searching in the iOS app while not using Tumblr’s Safe Mode for sensitive content.

That history led some to speculate, The Verge reported, that Tumblr was removed by the App Store over inappropriate content—an issue Apple has been known to take a stand on.

It’s not clear, however, whether Tumblr removed itself from the App Store or whether Apple kicked it out.

Tumblr’s app was still unavailable for download on iOS as of Sunday afternoon.