Term Sheet -- Friday, November 16

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

BIG BUY: Another day, another large cybersecurity acquisition. Today, BlackBerry announced it will buy Cylance, an AI-based cybersecurity company, in an all-cash $1.4 billion deal. Cylance had raised approximately $297 million in venture funding from investors including Khosla Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, DFJ Growth, KKR, and Blackstone Tactical Opportunities.

Various media reports suggest that Cylance was preparing to go public before BlackBerry swooped in with an offer. So what on earth does BlackBerry want to do with a company that uses AI & machine learning to preempt security breaches before they occur?

The idea is that Cylance will operate as a separate business unit at the company, but it will eventually integrate its technology with BlackBerry’s Spark Enterprise of Things platform. Spark is BlackBerry’s communications platform that enables any manufactured IoT device to connect with another. Of course, a system like that requires heavy emphasis on privacy and security, and that’s where the Cylance acquisition comes in.

This deal marks BlackBerry’s largest purchase to date, and it is the latest in a series of strategic cybersecurity plays for the Canadian tech company. But this has been going on for a while. Ever since taking the helm as BlackBerry chief executive in 2013, John Chen has been steering the has-been smartphone maker away from consumer hardware and into enterprise services.

“I would not call us in a turnaround mode anymore,” Chen told Bloomberg TV in January. “We make money, we generate growth in the right areas. We’re very good in the cybersecurity [and] enterprise for regulated industries.”

The cybersecurity sector has become white-hot in terms of M&A activity in 2018. In the last year, Thoma Bravo acquired network security company Barracuda for $1.6 billion, AT&T acquired threat intelligence company AlienVault for an undisclosed amount, a private equity group acquired cybersecurity startup PhishMe for $400 million, and Symantec bought cybersecurity companies Appthority and Javelin Networks.

Just last week, I wrote about Thoma Bravo’s $950 million acquisition of software security firm Veracode. According to Pitchbook, private equity firms have already completed more cybersecurity deals in the U.S. and Europe in 2018 than in any other recent full year, and global cybersecurity is estimated to be a $232 billion industry by 2022, up from around $138 billion last year.

In other words, there’s plenty of opportunity in the cybersecurity sector across the board. What remains to be seen is whether the former mobile phone giant can make a genuine comeback through its new enterprise pivot.

We have yet to see just how much Cylance’s actual core technology will affect BlackBerry’s bottom line, but here’s one detail I’m sure made the all-cash deal worth it: Cylance has 3,500 active enterprise customers, including more than 20% of which are Fortune 500 companies.

Immediate access to that customer base would give BlackBerry a huge advantage in the cybersecurity world, and I’m sure those business relationships played a big role in negotiating the deal’s hefty price tag.

WEEKEND READING: Fortune released its annual Business Person of the Year List yesterday. The list weighs financial metrics including 12-month and 36-month increases in profits and revenue, stock performance, and total shareholder returns over the same period. Then we toss in CEO intangibles like business influence, strategic vision, and the impact of leadership.

This year, the top honor goes to Tricia Griffith, who is the CEO of insurance company Progressive. Progressive’s one-year and annualized three-year sales growth (at 20.2% and 11.4%, respectively) tops both Apple’s and Microsoft’s. The insurer’s stock is up nearly 50% over the past 12 months, and profits have more than doubled. In 2017 Progressive vaulted past Allstate to become the nation’s third-largest auto insurer, behind Geico and State Farm.

My colleague Aric Jenkins has an in-depth feature on Griffith’s leadership tactics and her path from an entry-level claims representative to the CEO of a Fortune 500 company. Read the story here.