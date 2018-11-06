Term Sheet -- Tuesday, November 6

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo will acquire Veracode, a Burlington, Mass.-based software security firm, from chipmaker Broadcom. The deal is valued at an eye-popping $950 million.

This is the latest security-related acquisition for Thoma Bravo, which has completed more than 30 enterprise security deals since inception. The deal indicates private equity’s ever-growing appetite for cybersecurity (and more broadly, software). According to Pitchbook, firms have already completed more cybersecurity deals in the U.S. and Europe in 2018 than in any other recent full year.

Since adding software and technology to its investment focus, Thoma Bravo has done 54 software and technology acquisitions (23 platform companies and 31 add-ons) with an aggregate value in excess of $7.5 billion.

Private equity deal activity in the tech sector has tripled since 2010. So what are some of the factors at play that make tech companies attractive targets? In February, I spoke with Hugh MacArthur, Bain’s head of private equity, who shed some light around private equity’s increasing interest in tech. He said that tech in the U.S. has been the largest sector for PE investment for the last three years, and approximately half of the deals are in software.

“A lot of the tech sector businesses have some attractive growth characteristics,” he told Term Sheet at the time. “They are new economy businesses able to drive technological change and are on growth curves that support the very high multiples that we’re seeing in the marketplace right now.”

Of course, private equity is interested in tech companies while everyone is willing to pay high multiples for these companies. We’ll see what happens if the music ever stops.

Even Thoma Bravo managing partner Orlando Bravo told The Financial Times last year the boom could still blow up. “The thing I don’t like about the whole asset class is I haven’t seen other groups sell that much,” he said. “Where is the money on the table, guys? I’d like to see how much is stuck.”

