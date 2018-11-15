Brexit Chaos, Global Slowdown, Bitcoin Bumble: CEO Daily for November 15, 2018

Good morning.

We’ve got a surprise for you. Our annual Businessperson of the Year isn’t a tech hero—like Jensen Huang last year, or Mark Zuckerberg the year before, or Larry Page in 2014, or Elon Musk in 2013, or Jeff Bezos in 2012. Instead, it’s a former insurance claims rep— Progressive Insurance CEO Tricia Griffith—whose company is a healthy 81 years old.

And if you have any question about why she got the honor, take a look at her numbers. (The Businessperson of the Year list is always rooted in metrics.) Her one-year and three-year sales growth (20.2% and 11.4%) tops both Apple and Microsoft. The company’s net premiums hit $30 billion at the end of the third quarter, after reaching $20 billion just three years ago. Its stock is up 50% in the past 12 months, and its profits have doubled.

How did she do it? Read Aric Jenkins’s story, available this morning here. She’s built a culture at this insurance company that’s both inclusive and inspiring, with a kind of startup vibe that includes hackathons and a team-building approach that makes her as approachable among the staff as Progressive’s TV ad star, “Flo,” is to the rest of us. And her employees love it: the company made its first appearance in Fortune’s Best Places to Work list this year.

Here are the runners up for this year’s honor.

2. VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger

3. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

4. Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass

5. Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted

6. AMD CEO Lisa Su

7. Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger

8. Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault

9. Ulta Beauty CEO Mary Dillon

10. Illumina CEO Francis DeSouza

You can find 11-20 here. And by the way, it’s great to see four women among this year’s top ten performers—and six among the top twenty. That’s pretty good considering there are only 24 female CEOs in the Fortune 500.

