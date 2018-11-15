Michael Avenatti’s Ex-Wives Came to His Defense After Domestic Violence Arrest

Michael Avenatti’s two ex-wives have publicly defended him following the Los Angeles lawyer’s arrest Wednesday afternoon for alleged domestic violence.

“Michael has ALWAYS been a kind loving father to our two daughters and husband to me,” tweeted his first wife, Christine Avenatti Carlin. “He has NEVER been abusive to me or anyone else. He is a good man.”

Carlin was married to Avenatti for 13 years. His second wife, Lisa Storie-Avenatti, was initially reported by TMZ to be the woman injured in the alleged incident Wednesday. In a phone interview with a CNN reporter, she denied the report, adding that she wasn’t at Avenatti’s apartment that afternoon.

“I haven’t see Michael in months. It’s a complete fabrication,” Storie-Avenatti told CNN. “Bruises on my face? It is insanity. He wouldn’t hit anybody. Especially a woman. He’s got two daughters.”

Avenatti and Storie-Avenatti have a young son together. The two divorced last year.

Avenatti—an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump who’s considering a presidential run in 2020—became well known when he began representing Stormy Daniels, the porn star who was paid in 2016 to keep silent about an alleged affair with Trump.

In a statement to NBC News, Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) said she will reserve judgment on the “serious and obviously very troubling allegations” against Avenatti until the investigation is complete, adding that if they “prove true” she will find a different lawyer.

Avenatti was released Wednesday after posting $50,000 bail. He adamantly denied the charges, tweeting later that night, “I DID NOT commit domestic violence nor have I ever committed domestic violence. I did not strike any woman nor have I ever… I am a decent man & I look forward to being exonerated.”

Avenatti’s first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5 in Los Angeles Superior Court, CNBC reports.