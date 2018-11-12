Stacey Abrams Files Lawsuit to Challenge Rejected Ballots in Georgia Gubernatorial Race

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is not giving up yet.

Abrams’ campaign filed a lawsuit Sunday requesting that previously rejected absentee and provisional ballots be counted. The ballots include those that either have some personal information missing, or minor mismatching information, such as birth dates or addresses.

The suit also points to voters whose ballots were rejected in Gwinnett and Dekalb counties, because they were registered in a different county. Furthermore, it requests an extension to the current deadline of Tuesday to certify the election results. The campaign wants to extend the deadline to Wednesday.

Abrams’ Republican opponent, former Georgia secretary of state Brian Kemp has already declared victory, but Abrams has not yet conceded. Kemp, who resigned from his position after the election last week, had 50.3% of the vote compared to Abrams’ 48.8% as of Sunday afternoon. Abrams has contended that there are adequate provisional ballots that remain to be counted to potentially force a runoff, but Kemp’s campaign disagrees. Kemp’s share of the vote would need to drop below 50% to trigger a runoff.

Kemp is currently leading by 59,000 votes; 5,000 votes that were added over the weekend went for the large part to Abrams, a fact her campaign has cited in its appeal to give adequate time to collect and count all ballots.

“The bottom line is this race is not over,” said Abrams’ campaign manager, Lauren Groh-Wargo, on Sunday. “It is still too close to call, and we do not have confidence in the secretary of state’s office.”