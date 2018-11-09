Term Sheet -- Friday, November 9

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

—

NEW FUND: Steve Case’s investment firm Revolution will raise a new early-stage venture fund with a $200 million target, according to an SEC filing. The firm is known to invest in startups outside of tech hubs like Silicon Valley, New York, and Boston. Case’s strategy is in direct alignment with the new Opportunity Zone provision of the tax code.

Revolution will continue making venture investments in U.S. regions that VCs often overlook while also moving into real estate investing. In July, the firm hired a pair of real estate investors to develop properties for startups in some of the lower-income areas eligible for the new capital gains exemption.

In an interview last year, Case told Term Sheet that many investors “still have blinders on.” He added, “There are still investors who believe all the great entrepreneurs are in Silicon Valley and that all breakthrough companies are going to be based there. The reality is that’s not true.”

I’m willing to bet this reality will look significantly different in the next five years as we see an influx of capital from wealthy individuals eager for a chance to erase their tax obligations. Look to areas like Detroit, Los Angeles, and Atlanta for higher home prices, job creation, and business launches in the next several years.

NEW FUNDING: Alibaba Group’s food ordering and delivery unit Ele.me has raised $4 billion in fresh funding at a valuation of up to $30 billion, according to Reuters. More than $3 billion of the capital came from Alibaba itself and SoftBank’s Vision Fund. Primavera Capital Group and Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial also participated.

This is an important development as the capital will serve as ammunition in the intense battle with main competitor Meituan Dianping for dominance of China’s online-to-offline market.

The funding news comes months after Alibaba bought full control of Ele.me in an all-cash $9.5 billion deal. Ele.me’s CEO Zhang Xuhao spoke on a panel at Fortune’s 2017 Global Forum in Guangzhou, China.

At the time, Xuhao said, “If you’re a winner in China, that means you can be a winner in the world.” (China is home to 730 million Internet users, it accounts for 40% of global retail e-commerce, and its mobile payment market is a whopping 11 times the size of the U.S. market.)

Ele.me holds 55% of market share in the country, while its rival Meituan comes in second with 41%. Here’s where it gets complicated: Alibaba was one of the original backers of Meituan before offloading its assets to focus on Ele.me. Now, SoftBank is also involved, and it has investments in UberEATS, DoorDash, and most recently Zume.

“As you expand in China, relationships become very complicated,” Xuhao said at the forum. “Sometimes [our rivals] are our friends, and sometimes they are our enemies. The competition is so fierce.”

As Ele.me expands internationally and enters more cities, the competition will become even more fierce and the relationships more murky.

WEEKEND READS:



• Sundar Pichai of Google: ‘Technology Doesn’t Solve Humanity’s Problems:’ Growing up in India, he slept on the floor of a house without a refrigerator. Today, the chief executive is steering Google through the most turbulent period in its history. Read more.

• Google in China: When ‘Don’t Be Evil’ Met the Great Firewall: CEO Sundar Pichai thinks the search engine should be willing to work with Chinese censors. Will employees go along with the plan? Read more.

• A Cryptocurrency Millionaire Wants to Build a Utopia in Nevada: Jeffrey Burns became a millionaire in the cryptocurrency boom, and he’s using his money to build a blockchain utopia across 67,000 acres in Reno, Nevada. So far, Burns has spent $300 million to build an experimental community where everyone’s ownership rights & voting powers will be recorded in a digital wallet. His ambitious plans involve a town, an e-gaming arena, underground vaults and lots of blockchain. Read more.