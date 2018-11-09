Partial response. After thousands of Google employees walked out, CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday announced he would adopt some of their suggestions to combat sexual misconduct. “We recognize that we have not always gotten everything right in the past and we are sincerely sorry for that,” he wrote in an email to all employees. “It’s clear we need to make some changes.” Google will no longer require people making harassment claims to go to private arbitration, Pichai said. Among other steps, the company also will report to employees the number of claims made company-wide and will publish an internal guide to harassment investigations. But Google did not agree to put an employee representative on the company’s board. Separately, Google is hiring David Feinberg, who ran a large hospital network in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, to oversee its health care tech push.

At least it won’t be confusing. Amid plenty of hype, Disney revealed more details of its forthcoming Netflix competitor which will arrive late next year under the name Disney+, which is not particularly imaginative but certainly better than Oath or Tronc. The House of Mouse will offer a “first look” sneak peek in April. CEO Bob Iger said the service will give subscribers “unprecedented access” to Disney’s film library including content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Virtual smackdown. The Securities and Exchange Commission took action against a digital currency and token trading platform called EtherDelta for operating without registering as a securities exchange. Founder Zachary Coburn agreed to pay almost $400,000 to settle the charges. In a more positive regulatory action for tech, the Federal Aviation Administration for the first time granted permission for large commercial drones to fly beyond the line of site of human operators. GE-backed startup Avitas Systems will use drones with radar sensors to avoid obstacles to inspect Shell oil facilities in Texas.

Charting some ups and downs. On Wall Street, Dropbox reported its third quarter revenue rose 26% to $360 million and adjusted earnings per share jumped 57% to 11 cents, both better than analysts expected. Dropbox shares, which had gained 18% since the company’s IPO in March, rose another 8% in premarket trading on Friday. But the news wasn’t so great for Yelp, which reported that its sales rose 9% to $241 million and earnings per share almost doubled to 17 cents, but due to “a combination of smaller operational factors that negatively affected productivity” it was reducing its fourth quarter outlook. Investors absolutely pummeled the stock, sending it down 32% in premarket trading and cutting over $1 billion off its market value.

Local news. In a bit of breaking news that affects everyone at Data Sheet, Meredith announced on Friday morning that it is selling the entire Fortune operation to Chatchaval Jiaravanon, executive chairman of Thailand’s biggest conglomerate, Charoen Pokphand Group, for $150 million.

Fact-finding fix. While almost every story out this week about new Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm said she was the first female Tesla board member—including ours—venture investor and corporate advisor Laurie Yoler writes to say that she was actually the first, serving from 2003 to 2008. And she’s even got the 2008 Fortune article citation to prove it.