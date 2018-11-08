'Wizard of Oz' Script Drafts Are Going Up for Auction
Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Judy Garland, and Bert Lahr dance along the yellow brick road in a publicity still from the film, 'The Wizard of Oz', 1939.
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
By Chris Morris
11:27 AM EST

Fans of The Wizard of Oz know not to pay attention to the man behind the curtain, but a Los Angeles auction house is hoping they’ll be obsessed with early drafts of the classic film’s script.

A collection of drafts for the 1939 film will hit the auction block in December. The auctioneers say the final price could be quite a ways over the rainbow, estimating they’ll fetch between $800,000 and $1.2 million.

Four versions from Noel Langley (lead screenwriter and the person who adapted L. Frank Baum’s book), as well as another written by Florence Ryerson and Edgar Allan Woolf will be sold in one lot, along with photos of special effects from the film. All totaled, there are 150 handwritten pages of manuscript that detail how the film evolved in its creative process.

Also up for bids in the auction, in a separate lot, is Margaret Hamilton’s “Wicked Witch of the West” hat. What a world.

Courtesy of Profiles in History

While the film is nearly 80 years old, The Wizard of Oz continues to fascinate people. Just two months ago, police recovered a pair of Dorothy’s ruby slippers from the film, which were stolen in 2005. Those are thought to be worth more than $2 million.

The auction, held by Profiles in History, will be held from Dec. 11-14.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE