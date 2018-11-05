Forget Free Shipping: Macy's Is Giving Away Free Goods This Black Friday

While many retailers are hoping the offer of free shipping will lure shoppers this holiday season, Macy’s is trying a different approach, giving away several items for free (after a mail-in rebate).

The retailer will offer at least a dozen items for free-after-rebate on Black Friday, per a leaked scan of its ad, ranging from slow cookers to watches to pearl stud earrings.

The items must be purchased in stores and, not surprisingly, are offered in limited quantities. Macy’s is offering rebate forms to customers until 1 p.m. (local time) on Black Friday.

Among the items being offered are:

1.5-quart Bella slow cookers

Lauren Ralph Lauren logo pillows

Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush dolls

Gold Toe slippers

Cultured freshwater pearl studs

Assorted “fashion” watches

Glassware sets

Mohawk bath rugs

Macy’s, like many big box retailers, has struggled in recent years. Investors are, so far, unconvinced the company’s turnaround plan is working. And it joined the ranks of companies whose customer credit data was hacked earlier this year as well.

At the same time, online retailers are ramping up free shipping offers to cater to customers who prefer to avoid the crowds. Amazon is waiving its minimum order size for free shipping this holiday season. And Target did so last month. Walmart, so far, has not changed its shipping policies.