Lowe’s plans to close 20 stores in the United States and 31 in Canada as sales at the home improvement chain continue to struggle.

The company, in an announcement Monday, said it will wind down operations at affected locations before the end of its fiscal year at the beginning of February. That should allow shoppers one more holiday at the stores and will give employees time to find new jobs if necessary.

Lowe’s said it is “making every effort” to transition impacted associates to other Lowe’s stores in the area.

“While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, in a statement.

Lowe’s has been undergoing a series of cutbacks of late, shuttering the Orchard Supply Hardware stores and cutting back on slow-selling products. The company’s sales continue to trail behind Home Depot.

Here’s a list of the stores slated to close across America:

Alabama

1100 Bankhead Hwy SW, Graysville, Ala.

California

26501 Aliso Creek Rd, Aliso Viejo, Calif.

13300 Jamboree Rd, Irvine, Calif.

720 Dubuque Ave, South San Francisco, Calif.

750 Newhall Dr, San Jose, Calif.

Connecticut

48 Boston Post Rd, Orange, Conn.

Illinois

1333 Schaefer Rd, Granite City, Ill.

7735 Grand Ave, Gurnee, Ill.

Indiana

6221 US Hwy 6, Portage, Ind.

Louisiana

5770 Read Blvd, New Orleans, La.

Massachusetts

599 Thomas Burgin Pkwy, Quincy, Mass.

Michigan

4274 E Court St, Burton, Mich.

2100 T.A. Mansour Blvd, Flint, Mich.

Minnesota

2015 Bassett Dr, Mankato, Minn.

Missouri

11974 Paul Mayer Ave, Bridgeton, Mo.

3180 N Hwy 67, Florissant, Mo.

New York

Manhattan (Upper West Side) 2008 Broadway, New York, N.Y.

Manhattan (Chelsea) 635-641 6th Ave, New York, N.Y.

Pennsylvania

250 South Conestoga Dr, Shippensburg, Pa.

Texas

3500 W Airport Fwy, Irving, Texas

The complete list of Canadian closings can be found at Lowe’s website.