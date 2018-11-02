The Ghost of Toys R Us Will Haunt Kroger Stores This Holiday Season

Toys R Us is nothing but a memory these days, but that’s not stopping the defunct chain from showing up for one more holiday season.

Geoffrey’s Toy Box, a limited retail experience that sells toys that were once exclusive to Toys R Us, will show up in more than 600 Kroger stores this holiday season, giving shoppers access to more than 20 brands and 35 different toys as they restock on paprika and hamburger.

You can find out if the pop-up store will be in your neighborhood by scanning the complete list of Kroger stores hosting one.

Toys from Animal Zone, Imaginarium, Journey Girls, Edu Science, You & Me, and Just Like Home will range in price from $19.99 to $49.99. And may God have mercy on the souls of grocery seeking parents already worn down from ceaseless young pleas to get Pop Tarts, an overpriced travel mug or another cookie from the bakery.

Geoffrey’s Toy Box, named after the Toys R Us mascot, is the result of the lenders who owned key pieces of the defunct retailer. Several of those lenders were criticized for their role in the iconic company’s demise, but the Toy Box, as it operates now, largely eliminates the expense of a retail footprint.

To erase the stigma of the company failure, the group overseeing Geoffrey’s Toy Box has cleaned up the Toys R Us Twitter feed, eliminating all references to the liquidation and closure.