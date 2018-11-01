Holiday Gift Guide 2018: Gadget Gifts for Wine Lovers

Halloween is over—and now the real fright begins.

The holiday shopping season is here, at least according to retailers and anyone who likes to plan their shopping early and/or likes to take to take advantage of blockbuster deals, many of which start today. (In this digital day and age, if you’re waiting until the day after Thanksgiving, you’re doing it wrong.)

However, not everyone has time to shop around or look for the newest items on the market that could appeal to the people on their gift lists (or for themselves, because let’s be honest, we look at holiday gift guides and deals for ourselves just as much for others). There is no shame or lump of coal in that, so here is a list of suggestions for the wine lovers in your life who also like fancy gadgets.

The Dreaming Tree Cork Speaker: For wine lovers on the go who might want to bring a bottle to where they might need a portable speaker. (A picnic, perhaps?). The Dreaming Tree is a California wine brand from winemaker Sean McKenzie and musician Dave Matthews. The Cork Speaker doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, using the bottle to amplify sound while simultaneously keeping your wine bottle sealed and flavorful after opening. SRP: $35.00.

VinOstream

VinOstream Wine Aerator and Dispenser: A 2-in-1 wine aerator and dispenser, it is designed to aerate wine while it is being dispensed from the bottle into the glass. The dispenser draws up and filters wine into the glass, exposing the liquid to air to achieve fine aeration for softened flavors and enhanced aromas. Designed to fit most standard red and white wine bottles, the device sports a soft rubber stopper to create an air-tight seal. SRP: $28.

BACtrack’s Next-Gen Devices: A breathalyzer might sound like a killjoy gift, but sometimes we all need things that could be useful or good for us. BACtrack suggests trotting these out at holiday parties (and year-round), which isn’t a bad idea when you really think about it. To use the device, power it on and blow for five seconds (like you’re blowing out a candle). Then you can see your blood alcohol level result on the display. Users should wait 15 to 20 minutes after drinking to test. Otherwise, developers warn, the result will be artificially high due to the alcohol in your mouth vs. the alcohol absorbed in the bloodstream. There is an optional app available via the Apple App Store or Google Play. SRP: $69 for the C6 keychain, $99 for the police-grade BACtrack C8.

Coravin

Coravin Model Eleven: Released in September, the Model Eleven made its debut at CES back in January as “the world’s first connected wine opener.” Promising to be faster and easier (as well as more fun) than a traditional bottle opener, Coravin says wine drinkers can pour a glass simply by placing the Coravin Model Eleven on top of the bottle, pressing the needle down through the cork, and pouring as normal. The device is meant to be paired wiht the Coravin app, which connects to the Model Eleven via Bluetooth. The app will then optimize argon gas usage, monitor battery life, and remind users when the device needs to be cleaned. That might not seem like much for now—although the cleaning reminder could be critical—Coravin plans to add more features to the app in the future, such as tracking new wines and pairing wines with food and various experiences. SRP: $999.95.