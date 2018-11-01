Tesla founder Elon Musk announced on Twitter Thursday that the company’s “Summon” feature would be available soon. Musk says the feature will be rolled out to Tesla owners as an over-the-air update, and will work on all the company’s cars that have been made in the past two years, including the lower-priced Tesla Model 3.

Musk says that with the Summon feature, Tesla owners will be able to have their car drive to their phone’s location on its own, and “follow you like a pet if you hold down the summon button on the Tesla app.”

Musk also says that Tesla customers will be able to drive their vehicles from their phones “like a big RC car” as long as your vehicle is in your line of sight.

Tesla advanced Summon ready in ~6 weeks! Just an over-the-air software upgrade, so will work on all cars made in past 2 years (Autopilot hardware V2+). — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2018

Tesla initially introduced the Summon feature in January 2016 for its hardware 1-equipped vehicles. In March of last year it brought Summon to its hardware 2 vehicles as a feature that allowed customers to have the vehicle park itself as well as have it come to you, although only a few inches rather than a significant distance.

Musk didn’t provide any additional information about how the updated Summon feature might work. However, with the update expected in six weeks, we’ll know pretty soon.