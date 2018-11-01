Amazon Launches Black Friday Deals Store as Sales Heat Up

The holiday shopping season is officially upon us.

Amazon on Thursday published its Black Friday Deals Store, giving you access to a variety of deals and sales through its online marketplace. Already, the company is offering sales on a slew of products, including some Deal of the Day offers that will expire at day’s end and be replaced with other sales tomorrow.

In addition to launching the online store, Amazon also unveiled new features in its Black Friday Deals Store. For one, you can now access four Amazon gift guides to help you narrow down your search and find suitable options. Amazon is also offering Prime members free same-day delivery and using its Alexa virtual personal assistant to help you find products.

If you want to get into the holiday spirit, Amazon said that it’s now streaming the classic film It’s a Wonderful Life on its Prime Video streaming-video service. The company will also deliver Christmas trees this year and offer free shipping on any tree that costs $25 or more.

But if it’s really the deals you’re after, now’s as good a time as any to start looking. Amazon is currently offering some nice deals on its Echo devices, including a $30 discount if you buy two Echos. And if you need a new computer, Amazon’s offering some great deals on HP Omen laptops.