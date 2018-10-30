Term Sheet -- Tuesday, October 30

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Coinbase, the most popular cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., raised $300 million in Series E funding that values the company at $8 billion. Tiger Global led the round, and was joined by investors including Wellington Management, Y Combinator’s Continuity fund, Andreessen Horowitz and Polychain Capital.

The fresh infusion of capital will be used to accelerate global expansion and the offering of more cryptocurrencies.

A source close to Coinbase told my colleague Jeff John Roberts that the company will also be bringing on other investors in the near future via a secondary offering worth $200 million or more. This offering would serve as a vehicle for some employees and early investors to cash in their shares, and would not change the overall amount of capital raised by Coinbase.

From the story:

As Fortune reported in September, Coinbase is profitable but has seen a sharp drop-off in trading volume in 2018, which has made it more pressing for the company to look for other sources of revenue.

One source of income is likely to be custodial fees from big institutions that turn to Coinbase to hold cryptocurrency on their behalf. The company has long talked about bringing on such investors, and last week announced a key regulatory license to serve as a custodian.

Another future source of revenue for Coinbase could come from listing so-called security tokens, including those tied to conventional assets such as private shares or real estate. The market for such tokens is still nascent but prominent technology figures, including former PayPal executive David Sacks, are betting on them as a way to bring new capital to illiquid markets.

NEW FUND ALERT: Lynne Chou-O’Keefe, a partner at Kleiner Perkins who has spent the last five years investing in healthcare, is setting off to raise her own venture fund. According to an SEC filing, her debut fund called Define Ventures has already raised $50 million of its $65 million target.

Chou-O’Keefe is the latest in a series of partners to break off and launch their own venture. Just last month, it was revealed that Mary Meeker, along with the rest of Kleiner’s growth investment team, would leave to raise a new fund independent of the storied firm. Other firms to spin out from Kleiner in previous years include Cowboy Ventures, Defy Ventures, Goodwater Capital, Westlake Village BioPartners, and G2VP.

As Connie Loizos noted, Chou-O’Keefe would be Kleiner Perkins’ last remaining female investor following Meeker’s high-profile departure. Looks like that’s no longer the case.

UM WHAT: Anyone have an idea what’s going on over at Snap? We last wrote about the company back in August following that bizarre profile of CEO Evan Spiegel and his self-improvement quest. (After receiving complaints about his dictatorial management style and penchant for secrecy, Spiegel hired a management coach and began holding New Age corporate retreats.)

This week, things got weirder. Bloomberg reported yesterday that Spiegel promoted Snap’s VP of US sales Kristen O’Hara to the company’s chief business officer. He made it official by alerting her direct reports. Two days later, he changed his mind, rescinded the offer and hired Jeremi Gorman instead (he oversaw ad sales at Amazon.com). O’Hara then told colleagues she is leaving due to changes in team structure.

Things aren’t looking good at the company (read: stock plunging and mass layoffs), and Spiegel’s wishy-washy decision-making as outlined above isn’t exactly helping.

FORTUNE’S NEXT GEN: It’s almost time for Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit, which will take place in Laguna Niguel, Calif. on Dec. 11-12. We’re still fine-tuning the program, but here’s who’s already on the agenda: Glossier’s Emily Weiss, Backstage Capital’s Arlan Hamilton, Facebook’s Jennifer Dulski, and Amazon’s Toni Reid.

