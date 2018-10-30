After Its Tough Year in A.I., Google Is Giving $25 Million to Projects that Use Artificial Intelligence for Good

Google’s non-profit arm, Google.org, is giving away $25 million to humanitarian projects that use Google’s machine learning technology.

The “A.I. Impact Challenge,” announced Monday, is based on Google’s belief that artificial intelligence can provide new solutions to old problems and improve people’s lives. The company’s technology is already being used to solve real-world problems as varied as detecting child sex abuse and plotting whale migratory patterns by sorting through data much faster than a human could.

The announcement of the grant pool comes after a string of efforts by Google to clean up its A.I. reputation. In June the company published a list of A.I. Principles after Google employees quit over a contract with the Pentagon that facilitated the use of drones. Earlier this month, Google (googl) pulled an application for a different Pentagon contract, partly over fears that it would not have aligned with the stated A.I. principles.

Google.org is particularly interested in funding projects that work for social and environmental good. Successful applicants will get a share of the $25 million pot as well as coaching from A.I. experts at Google and Google Cloud consulting. Applications are open through 11:59:59 pacific on January 22, 2019.