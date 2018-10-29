Intel Ends Donations to Steve King Campaign After He Endorsed a Candidate Who Used a White Supremacist Slogan

Intel has ended its financial support for the re-election of Steve King (R-Iowa), after the congressman openly supported a white supremacist.

Dawn Jones, the tech giant’s director of policy and external partnerships, announced the decision in an email to employees on Thursday.

“We had engaged with Rep. King because of his support for IP theft protections, which is important to Intel’s business,” Dawn wrote in the email obtained by Popular Information. “However, an Intel employee raised concerns about the donations earlier this month. We looked into the congressman’s public statements and determined they conflict with Intel Values. As a result, we are no longer donating to his campaigns.”

The technology giant had donated $2,000 to King’s campaign, according to Popular Information.

Earlier this month, King endorsed Faith Goldy for mayor of Toronto, a candidate who recited an infamous white supremacist slogan during a podcast interview, according to Esquire.

Faith Goldy, an excellent candidate for Toronto mayor, pro Rule of Law, pro Make Canada Safe Again, pro balanced budget, &…BEST of all, Pro Western Civilization and a fighter for our values. @FaithGoldy will not be silenced. https://t.co/uqkeaUjm7i — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) October 17, 2018

King has previously retweeted a Nazi sympathizer, though remains popular among his supporters, the Washington Post reported.

Intel is not the only company taking heat for supporting King in his bid to retain his seat in Iowa’s 4th Congressional district. Land O’Lakes is facing a boycott over its donation to King. Other corporations that have contributed to King’s campaign—including AT&T, Berkshire Hathaway, the American Bankers Association—have far not responded, Popular Information reports.